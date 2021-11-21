GoByte Price Tops $0.0361 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. GoByte has a market cap of $345,839.12 and $56.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.