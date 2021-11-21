Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

GOGO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gogo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 26.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gogo by 21.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gogo by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.