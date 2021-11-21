Goldcoin Price Tops $0.12 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $4,565.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00381424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,728,618 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

