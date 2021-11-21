Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.37% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.