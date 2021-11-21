GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GoPro worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,782 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,383. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

