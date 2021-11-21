Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,132,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 827,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
REGRF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Graph Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
Graph Blockchain Company Profile
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Graph Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graph Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.