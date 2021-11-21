Grassi Investment Management Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $109.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.