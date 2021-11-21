Grassi Investment Management Buys New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SONY opened at $125.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

