Grassi Investment Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

SPG opened at $166.74 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.