Grassi Investment Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.11% of LendingClub worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

