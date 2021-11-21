Grassi Investment Management Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,550 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.05% of United States Steel worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in United States Steel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United States Steel by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

