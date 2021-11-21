Grassi Investment Management Has $4.57 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,934 shares of company stock worth $4,639,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

