Grassi Investment Management Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Grassi Investment Management cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 548.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19,709.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 266,277 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,784 shares of company stock valued at $69,503,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

