Grassi Investment Management Purchases 425 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.