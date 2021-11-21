Grassi Investment Management Sells 31,350 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,350 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.