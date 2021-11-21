Grassi Investment Management Takes $1.37 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,239,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.22 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.