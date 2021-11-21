Graviton (GTON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,107.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Graviton has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $10,107.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

