Gravity Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $67,543.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00069746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00091203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.53 or 0.07278403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,364.01 or 0.99751111 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026110 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.