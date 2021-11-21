Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLC traded up 1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 203,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,956. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1-year low of 16.00 and a 1-year high of 73.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is 32.38.

