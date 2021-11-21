Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 104.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.