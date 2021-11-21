Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 6,783 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

VNO opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

