Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

GPRE opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

