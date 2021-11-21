Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 20.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $239.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

