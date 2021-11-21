GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $135.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $540.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.