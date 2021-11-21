GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $135.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $540.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GSKY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $12.63.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
