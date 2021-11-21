Gridcoin Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $11,514.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 428,279,298 coins and its circulating supply is 397,626,266 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
