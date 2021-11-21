Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 817,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

