GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $18.83 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.