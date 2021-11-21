Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $156,767.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -155.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.