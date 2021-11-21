Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Guidewire Software worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 30.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Shares of GWRE opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

