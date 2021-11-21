GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.62 million and approximately $772,097.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.