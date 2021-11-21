Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in October

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,400 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 14th total of 367,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HMCTF stock remained flat at $$3.47 on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.