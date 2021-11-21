Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.43 or 0.07308036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,574.94 or 1.00191689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

