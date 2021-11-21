Hamster 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $76.42 million and $2.40 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.14 or 0.07263613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,133.72 or 1.00025722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

