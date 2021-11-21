Handshake Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $148.40 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,273.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.72 or 0.07280659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.39 or 0.00373047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.91 or 0.00976267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00429872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00276188 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 441,270,720 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.