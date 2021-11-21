Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

HBI stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

