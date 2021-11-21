HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.90 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.01 or 0.07209981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,099.51 or 1.00094492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.