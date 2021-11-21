Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$43.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.3995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.