Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

