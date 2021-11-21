Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $385.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.95 or 0.00389267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,252,835,483 coins and its circulating supply is 10,802,188,483 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

