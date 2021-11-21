Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $447.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $439.11 million and the highest is $454.60 million. Harsco reported sales of $508.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE HSC opened at $14.39 on Friday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 28.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter valued at $6,838,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.