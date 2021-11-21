Harvest Finance Price Reaches $132.04 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $85.57 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $132.04 or 0.00228663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.