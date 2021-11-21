HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6,051.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 33.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 791,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 197,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

HDB stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

