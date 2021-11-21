H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 945,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 795,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

HEES stock remained flat at $$45.35 during midday trading on Friday. 137,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.