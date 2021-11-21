Head to Head Analysis: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) vs. Its Competitors

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors
|141
|698
|1051
|53
|2.52
Risk and Volatility
1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s peers have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM
|5.36%
|23.27%
|10.34%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors
|-16.66%
|14.63%
|1.96%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM
|$2.12 billion
|$118.65 million
|19.62
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Competitors
|$8.29 billion
|$479.17 million
|-9.75
1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
47.1% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The firm also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.
