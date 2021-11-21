Head to Head Analysis: Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) versus Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Akouos shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akouos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Akouos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $17.40 million 29.46 -$155.64 million ($1.93) -3.47 Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.17) -3.74

Akouos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Akouos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocular Therapeutix and Akouos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 1 3.20 Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.74%. Akouos has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 177.09%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Akouos.

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akouos has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Akouos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -229.02% -22.95% -7.87% Akouos N/A -26.06% -23.41%

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Akouos on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

