Head-To-Head Analysis: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) vs. Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fortinet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fortinet has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fortinet and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 3 8 14 0 2.44 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Fortinet presently has a consensus target price of $315.91, indicating a potential downside of 7.77%. Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Fortinet.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 17.74% 47.46% 9.15% Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortinet and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $2.59 billion 21.59 $488.50 million $3.32 103.17 Mandiant $940.58 million 4.48 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.38

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortinet beats Mandiant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology. The Network Security segment include majority of product sales from it FortiGate network security appliances. The Infrastructure Security segment provide platform which is an architectural approach that protects the entire digital attack surface, including network core, endpoints, applications, data centers and private and public cloud. Together with it network of Fabric-Ready Partners, the Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables disparate security devices to work together as an integrated, automated and collaborative solution. The Cloud Security segment provides help to the customers connect securely to and across their cloud environments by offering security through it virtual firewall and other software products in public and private cloud environments. The Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology segment include the proliferation of I

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

