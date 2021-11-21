Head to Head Analysis: Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) versus ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

This table compares Rockley Photonics and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% ReneSola 18.11% 4.09% 2.93%

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million N/A N/A ReneSola $73.92 million 7.34 $2.78 million $0.20 38.90

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rockley Photonics and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 172.08%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $11.73, suggesting a potential upside of 50.81%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than ReneSola.

Summary

ReneSola beats Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.