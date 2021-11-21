Head-To-Head Contrast: Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY) & Its Rivals

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS: AKBTY) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Akbank T.A.S. to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akbank T.A.S. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 4 0 3.00 Akbank T.A.S. Competitors 1572 7389 6654 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Akbank T.A.S.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akbank T.A.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S.’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion $898.88 million 3.85 Akbank T.A.S. Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.40

Akbank T.A.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S.. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. rivals beat Akbank T.A.S. on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.