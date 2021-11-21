Head to Head Contrast: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Enerplus pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.37 -$9.73 billion N/A N/A Enerplus $550.34 million 4.42 -$689.29 million ($0.51) -18.73

Enerplus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 112.46% 680.00% 82.15% Enerplus -9.79% 41.37% 11.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Enerplus has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Enerplus beats Chesapeake Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

