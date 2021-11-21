Head-To-Head Contrast: Traeger (NYSE:COOK) & Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Traeger and Weber’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $545.77 million 3.15 $31.60 million N/A N/A Weber $1.53 billion 2.71 $88.41 million N/A N/A

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Traeger and Weber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43

Traeger presently has a consensus price target of $28.22, suggesting a potential upside of 93.04%. Weber has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.77%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Weber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -7.85% -2.85% -1.39% Weber N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weber beats Traeger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

